Bitcoin price has skyrocketed – to more than $ 51 thousand

The world’s most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, surged to $ 51,788 on Monday morning, September 6.

According to Ukrinform, News.com.au reports this.

Over the past week, the cost of Bitcoin has grown by 5.4% and by 26.3% over the past month.

According to crypto experts, news from El Salvador is one of the reasons for the latest growth in bitcoin.

Starting Tuesday, September 7, in El Salvador, for the first time in the world, Bitcoin will become legal tender. This means that retailers cannot refuse a customer if he wants to pay for a product / service in bitcoins.

It is noted that the record for the cost of Bitcoin was set on April 13 this year at $ 63,314.

Read also: Hackers returned only a fraction of bitcoins after the largest cryptocurrency theft

Bitcoin is the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, accounting for the largest share of the entire cryptocurrency market. It is the first cryptocurrency to be introduced to the public and has the most developed infrastructure. It is believed that it is Bitcoin that is the trendsetter in the world of cryptocurrency.

As Ukrinform reported, the Republic of El Salvador is going to mine the Bitcoin cryptocurrency using the energy of volcanoes.