Bitcoin value exceeded $ 50,000 and reached $ 51,765 – news from Ukraine, Cryptoeconomics

The value of the most popular and largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization, Bitcoin, exceeded $ 50,000 on Monday, according to Investing.com data.

By 8:59 am Kiev time, the cost of bitcoin was $ 51,765 (+ 4.17%). Now the cost of bitcoin is more or less stable. She is “marking time” due to the transition of investors to other crypto sectors, writes WSJ.

Investors turned their attention to the unique digital assets of NFT. Over the past 30 days, trading on a large exchange amounted to $ 3.5 billion.For comparison, from 2016 to August 2021, the total trading volume on the exchange amounted to $ 1 billion.

The volume of mining in China has also dropped. This happened after the statements of regulators about the strengthening of supervision. This has created opportunities for miners in other parts of the world, the newspaper writes.

Momentum Structural Analysis analyst Bret Oliver wrote that Bitcoin’s trading model since its peak in April 2021 reminds him of the 2017 situation. Bitcoin then peaked at $ 20,000 and plummeted in three months. In subsequent years, the cryptocurrency fell for a long time before starting to grow in 2020.

According to him, the expectation of cryptocurrency growth will not necessarily drag on again for three years. However, he expects the BTC market to stall within a certain range this year after selling off this year.

In August, the outflow of money from Bitcoin amounted to $ 61 million. Over 14 of the last 16 weeks, there has been an outflow of funds in the cryptocurrency, notes WSJ. At the same time, some investors are switching to Ethereum. In August, the cryptocurrency raised $ 22.4 million. Over the year, the second most popular cryptocurrency has grown fivefold.

Bitcoin is known for its volatility. In 2020, it has grown by more than 300%. Its price doubled from January to mid-April 2021. Over the next three months, it collapsed by 52%. Already from July to August, the cryptocurrency has grown by about 65%.

Alexander Myasishchev

