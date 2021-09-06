Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston acted out a naughty scene in Sean Penn’s creative project

As previously announced, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston took part in the live readings of the 1982 youth comedy “Easy Times at Ridgemont High”, based on the book by Cameron Crowe, organized by Sean Penn, who just played one of the main roles in the film of the same name. yesterday on the pages of his charity organization CORE on social networks (all donations from the readings will go to her needs) there was an online broadcast in which, in addition to Pitt, Aniston and Penn, Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman met screen to screen, Jimmy Kimmel and Henry Golding.

Jennifer Aniston Brad Pitt Julia Roberts Shia LaBeouf Shia LaBeouf and Brad Pitt Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

At the very beginning of the readings, Brad greeted everyone and then personally with Jennifer: “Hi, Aniston.” To which the actress replied, “Hey Pitt! How are you, honey?” “I’m fine,” the actor continued. It is noteworthy that Aniston and Pitt got the roles of Linda Barrett and Brad Hamilton, between whom a spicy scene takes place in the book. Brad’s character arrives at a pool party hosted by his younger sister (read by Julia Roberts). Linda is also present, on the occasion of which Jennifer even wore a red bikini over her top.

Hi Brad. You know how cute I’ve always thought you were. You are so sexy, come to me, – says the heroine Aniston.

This phrase and the following reading of the plot by Morgan Freeman amused not only Brad himself, but also all the other participants in the readings. Hearing such words from ex-spouses is really quite funny.

Julia Roberts, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Recall, uhThis is not the first good deed that Jennifer and Brad have done together. In June the actress made a large donation – $ 1 million – to the charity Color of Change. A few days later, according to The Mirror, Brad Pitt transferred exactly the same amount to the same organization. The insider of the publication added that after that Brad and Jennifer met at her house and discussed how else they could help.