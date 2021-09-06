Brad Pitt calls Angelina Jolie to court again because of children: details of the scandal

Former spouses Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are once again in the spotlight of the world’s media.

Another resonance was again caused by the disputes between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, which relate to their long divorce proceedings and the upbringing of their joint children.

After the details of Pitt’s romance with the young model became known to the public, Jolie more and more often stopped letting her children go to meetings with their father. This development of events is categorically disliked by the actor.

Brad Pitt with children and ex-wife / instagram.com/bradpittofflcial

Brad demands fair and equitable custody of his heirs. The former spouses are unable to amicably resolve this issue, so the actor went to court.

The meeting was supposed to take place on October 5, but it was postponed for unknown reasons. At the same time, Pitt realizes that Angelina only wants the best for the children, but he does not want to put up with such an attitude towards him as a father.

Recall