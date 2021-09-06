Brad Pitt’s reaction to the accusations of violence against Angelina Jolie has become known: Movie: Culture: Lenta.ru

Hollywood actor Brad Pitt was “heartbroken” to learn that his ex-wife Angelina Jolie was going to present evidence of domestic violence on his part in court. A source close to Pitt spoke about the actor’s reaction to the New York Post tabloid.

“Brad is heartbroken that Angelina decided to go this route. After their divorce, the couple had a lot of negative emotions. He took responsibility for his actions, admitted his past mistakes, stopped drinking, ”said the source of the newspaper.

The source stated that Jolie and Pitt’s life together “was very passionate and at certain moments toxic”: “Like many couples, they had fights, but they also experienced a lot of good things.”

“Brad and his representatives never attacked Angelina. But now his defense believes that the leak (reports that Jolie will appear in court with evidence of violence – approx. “Lenta.ru”) occurred with the expectation of influencing the court’s decision. Brad believes that they are trying to isolate him from his own children, and he is extremely upset by this, ”added the source of the newspaper.

On March 19, it became known that the eldest son of Jolie and Pitt, 19-year-old Maddox, testified against his father in court. Earlier it was reported that Jolie will provide evidence of domestic violence by her ex-husband as part of the divorce proceedings, which began in September 2016.