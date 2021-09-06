Brazilian journalist – about the disruption of the match Brazil – Argentina: “Shame. In this situation, no one is right ”

Brazilian sports journalist Fabio Aleisha commented on the disruption of the qualifying match for the World Cup in Qatar between the national teams of Brazil and Argentina. Local authorities in Brazil accused the Argentine side of violating the rules during the coronavirus pandemic.

– Of course, this is a shameful situation. But from the very beginning, everything was bad, because when the Argentines arrived in Brazil, they filled out some form. They flew in from Caracas and thought that everything would be fine. But local authorities then said that these players, who flew in from England, should be quarantined or should be deported, as they did not properly issue documents.

And to do all this on the field like a circus is a shame for the whole world. All this is not very clear. I agree that the Brazilian side knew everything. And the delegation of Argentina was in the know. It is unclear how these players were allowed into the stadium. And most importantly, how were they allowed into the hotel? This is a very strange situation. This is the law for those arriving in Brazil – everyone must comply with it.

I think the mistakes of the Argentines – their association did not follow the rules, the players did not fill out the documents correctly upon arrival. They also incorrectly checked the documents at the visa control. This is the responsibility of FIFA. since this is a qualifying match. In this situation, no one is right, ”Aleisha said on the air of Match TV.

A source:

Match TV