Caution: this cable will steal your data on iPhone

The device resembles the official Apple Lightning charging cable, but it has a special chip inside. It allows record everything that the user types on the laptop connected via a cord, including passwords, and send this data over the wireless network to the hacker.

Photo: Vice

Malicious cable works after connecting to smartphone. In fact, it represents one of working options for remote hacking of smartphones and PCs, writes Vice. It works by creating a new Wi-Fi hotspot to which a hacker can connect from his own device.

According to the creator, the malicious implant itself takes up about half the length of the plastic body of the charging cord. At the same time, it is impossible to distinguish the cord itself from the original without the use of special means.

One of the cables contains a malicious chip inside. Photo: Vice

A charging cable with a malicious chip was created not only for iPhones, but also for devices with a USB-C connector. “There were people who said that USB Type-C is safe and not suitable for this chip because there is not enough space in them. Obviously, I had to prove it wasn’t true. ” – noted the security specialist.

Gallery of wireless chargers

This is also interesting: