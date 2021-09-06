Chinese rover Zhurong sent new panorama of Utopia Plain in anticipation of entering Safe Mode

The Chinese Mars rover Zhurong has sent a new panoramic image taken by it in the Utopia Valley and dedicated to the 100-day anniversary of the rover’s activity on the surface of the Red Planet. The snapshot was one of the last before the rover goes into safe mode for more than a month in mid-September.

Since the start of work on the surface of Mars on May 22, the six-wheeled rover traveled 1,064 m. It transmitted a lot of interesting images and scientific data to Earth, but soon the rover will be put into safe mode, since the Sun will be between the Earth and Mars at this time. The charged particles emitted by the luminary make interplanetary radio communication impossible, so Zhurong will spend more than a month in a safe mode with limited power. It is worth noting that for the same reason, the American Mars rovers Curiosity and Perseverance will be taken offline in early October.

In preparation for the break, the rover used its panoramic camera to capture its surroundings. The resulting image shows the rover’s solar panels and antenna, as well as dunes that Chinese scientists would like to study in the future. Distant clouds can be seen on the horizon of the panorama. Since landing on May 14 and starting work a week later, the rover has been moving south, along the way analyzing dunes, rocks and other objects along the way.

Orbital station Tianwen 1, which once a day flies over the rover and plays the role of a repeater for transmitting data to Earth, will also go into autonomous mode during the rover’s inactivity. After the restoration of communication, the station will continue to explore the surface of Mars using its own equipment, and will also be used to transmit data from the rover.