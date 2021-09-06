Christian Horner Victories are never easy

Christian Horner, head of Red Bull Racing, commented on the events of the Dutch Grand Prix, praising both drivers of his team, and also admitted that in the next two stages, the advantage may be on the side of Mercedes.

Question: You should be congratulated! Had to get nervous today?

Christian Horner: Yes, because such victories are never easy, but the most important thing was to have a good start, and at the same time we knew that Mercedes had the opportunity to share tactics – that’s exactly what they did.

The most important moment of the race for us is when Max managed to overtake Valtteri, and he did it quickly, after which we only had to follow the actions of Lewis. In general, Max ran the race flawlessly.

Question: Did you at some point think that Bottas could win?

Christian Horner: No, we were more worried about something else: Valtteri could restrain Max, and then Lewis would have a chance to get ahead of both due to an earlier pit stop. Therefore, it was critical to get ahead of Bottas as quickly as possible.

Question: You just, laughing, exchanged a few words with Toto Wolff – did he congratulate you on your success?

Christian Horner: I think the race went well, the fight went well …

Question: So he didn’t congratulate you after all?

Christian Horner: You see, the rivalry is very intense, the fight is for every tenth on every lap … But such a reaction from the fans, as we saw today, I just do not remember in my entire career. Max ran the race incredibly well.

Q: You managed to effectively respond to all of Lewis’s actions, the mechanics of Red Bull Racing had excellent pit stops, although the pressure was huge …

Christian Horner: At this circuit it was important to drive well into the pits, because here it is very crowded in the pit lane, but Mercedes mechanics acted correctly, pushed aside and held the cables so that our cars could drive in normally. And our team in the pits really worked very quickly and smoothly.

Q: Sergio Perez was named Racer of the Day – apparently, he also deserves praise?

Christian Horner: Sergio had a great race, but soon after the start he blocked the wheels, and a large bald patch formed on one of the tires. Then we decided to call him for a pit stop for safety reasons, after which he found himself in an even more difficult position. But he had excellent overtaking, made his way forward and earned very important points for the team. It is important that after yesterday’s unsuccessful qualification, he again felt confident.

Q: Surely you have a desire to truly celebrate success?

Christian Horner: Due to all the restrictions, I doubt that we will be able to get to the restaurant, but the atmosphere here is just great, this weekend is like a holiday – thanks to the Dutch promoters and fans!

Q: Max again leads the championship with a three point lead – what do you think will be the balance of power in Monza? For whom is the Italian track more suitable?

Christian Horner: It seems to me that both in Monza and on the following track, the balance of power will be in favor of Mercedes. We expect that in Monza and Sochi the rivals will have an advantage, but then the races will take place on the tracks, which, in theory, should be more suitable for us. I believe that the extremely intense rivalry will continue, and it will be so until the very season finale in Abu Dhabi.