CSKA wants to rent Castillejo for free, Milan demands at least € 1 million

The transfer of the Milan winger Samuel Castillejo in Moscow CSKA is on the verge of collapse. The clubs cannot agree on the terms of the deal, informs insider Nicolo Schira in his “twitter“.

According to the source, CSKA wants to rent Castillejo for free without the right to purchase. Milan are not ready to let the Spaniard go for free – the club intends to bail out at least € 1 million for his lease. In addition, the Rossoneri would not mind including the option of buying out the player for € 7 million in Samuel’s contract with CSKA.

It was reported that CSKA reached an agreement with Milan on the usual lease of Castillejo without a right of purchase. The decision allegedly remained with the player himself, who was pondering the expediency of moving to Russia.

Earlier it became known that CSKA is negotiating the lease of the 26-year-old Spaniard. He joined Milan from Villarreal in 2018. The transfer amount was € 21.3 million. Last season, Castillejo played 43 matches in all tournaments, scored three goals and made four assists. Transfermarkt estimates the market value of Samuel Castillejo at € 8 million.