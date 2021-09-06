Dealing With Anxiety: Tips From Psychologist Kendall Jenner | America

WASHINGTON, May 11, Federal Press. Famous model Kendall Jenner admitted that she suffers from increased anxiety. It is a psychological disorder that 284 million people struggle with. Clinical psychologist Ramani Durvasula told how to cope with this feeling, write in the media.

“Relationship problems, unemployment, loneliness, all sorts of conflicts, once received psychological trauma” are the main reasons that cause concern.

There have always been similar problems. Each generation faces its own challenges. But in the era of digital and eternal online, it has become even more difficult. Every day we are looking at success, beautiful figures, expensive yachts and eternal productivity. But in the present, we understand that there are black dots on the face, folds on the stomach, remoteness in the kitchen instead of the beach in Bali. Many people fail to cope with emotional stress and start to panic.

The doctor assures that anxiety is treated. Remission can be for life, but you need to work on it and consult a specialist. As part of the VogueOpen Minded project, psychologist Kendall Jenner and others explained that you need to flesh out thoughts in order to accept fear. A logical explanation of the situation will help you find a way out.

It is important to remember about exposure therapy. Anxiety cannot be resisted. You need to accept it and watch how it dies down.

The old method also comes to the rescue – breathing practice, meditation. Anxiety, depression become less intense. Experts also advise to go in for sports.

Sometimes an unstable mood can provoke a long rest, a sharp change in activity. FederalPress wrote about how Russians can get back to work after the long May holidays.

Photo: ImagePressAgency / face to face / globallookpress.com