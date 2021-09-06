Details of the novel by Irina Shayk and Kanye West: they have been together for several months, and Kim Kardashian approves of their romance

Irina Shayk / Kanye West

Rumors about the alleged romance of 35-year-old Irina Shayk and 44-year-old Kanye West overshadowed not only the reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but, it seems, the news of the birth of Meghan Markle’s daughter and Prince Harry.

The details of the likely high-profile romance between the model and the rapper were not long in coming. As it became known to Us Weekly, West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian is aware that he is dating Shayk, but she has nothing against their relationship – she respects Irina.

Kim is aware that Kanye and Irina are dating. She doesn’t mind this, because she saw how Irina behaved with dignity after breaking up with Bradley Cooper. Kim would not want her ex-husband to be with someone who is going to talk to the press,

– said the insider.



Irina Shayk

Another source said that Shayk and West started dating a few months ago. They saw each other in March and April, when West traveled to New York for a memorial service for the demise of rapper DMX.

At the same time, it was allegedly possible to notice the first signs that Irina and Kanye had a romantic relationship – during one of the walks, the model put on a T-shirt with the image of DMX, which West developed in collaboration with Balenciaga.

At the same time, it is interesting that they never got into the cameras together, but Irina was not used to hiding from the paparazzi and appeared in public almost every day.



Irina Shayk with her daughter Leia

Last weekend, Shayk and West spent together in France, where they flew to celebrate the rapper’s birthday – here they were filmed together for the first time. The couple settled in a posh boutique hotel in Provence and strolled through its picturesque grounds. So that no one bothers them, Kanye bought the entire hotel for the duration of his vacation.

Irina and Kanye have known each other for a long time and have collaborated several times, but now they want to get to know each other better.

Kanye has always found her to be very beautiful and they both want to see where this all leads,

– added a source.

Yesterday Irina and Kanye returned to the USA together. They flew in a private jet to New Jersey and left the airport in different directions.

While the status of their relationship is not completely clear: some insiders say that Kanye and Irina have a romantic relationship, others note that there is only intimacy between them.

Recall that Kanye is now divorcing Kim Kardashian, and Irina’s heart is free – after breaking up with Bradley Cooper, from whom she has a four-year-old daughter Leia, the model has not officially met anyone, although last year she was credited with an affair with an art dealer Vito Schnabel.