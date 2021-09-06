Disruption of the match between Brazil and Argentina, Italy’s record for games without defeat, Medvedev in the 1/4 finals of the US Open, Verstappen took the Grand Prix of the Netherlands and other news of the morning – Football

1. Chaos in qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in South America: police and local health authorities stopped the match Brazil – Argentina at the very beginning to deport 4 Albiseleste players representing Premier League clubs for cheating on entering the country and ignoring quarantine. After lengthy proceedings the match was postponed… Other results of the game day – here…

2.In KHL championship Barys lost to Magnitogorsk (1: 2), Avtomobilist lost to Salavat Yulaev (2: 4), Ak Bars – Torpedo (1: 3), Moscow Dynamo beat Siberia dry (4: 0), Severstal was weaker than Dynamo Minsk (1: 4).

3.In the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup Italy, having tied with Switzerland (0: 0), set a world record – Mancini’s team have not lost 36 matches in a row. England at home defeated Andorra (4: 0), Spain – Georgia (4: 0), Germany smashed Armenia at home (6: 0), Belgium was stronger than the Czech Republic (3: 0), Bale’s hat-trick brought Wales a victory over Belarus (3: 2).

4. Verstappen won Netherlands Grand Prix and regained leadership in the championship, Hamilton – 2nd, Bottas – 3rd, Mazepin got off due to hydraulic problems and again took a bite with Mick Schumacher.

5. US Open. Medvedev, Alcaras and Auger-Alyassim came out to the quarterfinals. For women Svitolin passed Khalep, Sobolenko – Mertens, Mugurusa lost to Kreichikova.

6.Russia took 4th place in the medal standings of the Paralympics-2020 with 118 awards, China won.

7. Russian national team beat the Finnish team (3-1) in the group stage of the European Men’s Volleyball Championship.

8. Transfer news. “Spartacus” made an offer about Glebov’s transfer, Rostov will not sell him if it does not find a replacement. “Spartacus” will not sign defender of Baltika Makarchuk due to the high demands of the agent and decided to keep Melkadze. Miranchuk won’t go away from Loko this fall: there were no offers from CSKA, Zenit ended negotiations after learning about the injury.

“Roma” wants to sign Azmuna is free next summer, Mourinho likes the Zenit forward. A free agent transfer to Mbappe can cost Real up to 80 million euros… In the negotiations between CSKA and Milan on Castillejo no progress, CSKA need to improve the offer.

9.Two-time world champion in weightlifting Russian Khadzhimurat Akkaev disqualified for doping until 2035…

10. CSKA at home lost Lokomotiv (1: 2) in a friendly match. The clubs profitably took a break for the national team games.

11. Slovenian Jumbo-Visma driver Primož Roglich won the cut at the final stage of the Vuelta España stage and won the overall standings… Russian Pavel Sivakov from INEOS Grenadiers finished 35th.

Quotes of the day:

Djokovic on his legacy: “I want to be remembered as a person who left his whole soul on the court and professed true values”

“Karpin only lacks a nimbus for mass support, judging by the mood of the audience”… Genich about the “terrible game” tweet

Rapper Goroziya: “Messrs. Cherdantsev and Genich were ordered to face. Why didn’t you drown like that against Cherchesov’s national team? “

Sports psychologist: “Karpin is the antipode of Cherchesov, his own on the board. Easy to contact, simple and understandable “

Lewis Hamilton: “I will call Verstappen Noah – the traffic just parted in front of him”

Khabib: “Dud offered an interview before the fight with Conor. Not my format “

Khabib: “Ronaldo is much cooler than Messi. Cristiano has been at the top for 17 years “