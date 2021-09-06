Do not miss! James Bond, Salma Hayek and natural disasters

10 best materials of “KinoReporter” for the week – from August 30 to September 5.

1

Summer is irrevocably gone, but there is good news: in the fall we will have a lot of new films. More than a dozen interesting premieres are planned for September alone. There are potential blockbusters, and Russian festival winners, and horrors are different, and Nicolas Cage is again in something strange. There are, in short, plenty to choose from.

13 major premieres of September. Films The long-awaited “Dune” and “James Bond”, new horrors from James Wan and Neil Blomkamp, ​​Russian festival laureates.

2

September is the beginning of the season in the world of cinema, fashion, education. And in general, all over the world, it can be assumed that a new year is coming. After vacations, vacations and a long hiatus in the industry, it seems that a whole lot of TV shows await us, and there is only one drawback: it will take a flywheel of time. Read about the main comebacks and the most interesting news of the month in our material.

September is on fire: The most anticipated TV series of the month Everything about the killers of your time, from the Marriage Scene remake to the final season of Lucifer.

3

On August 31, Alexey Uchitel celebrated his 70th birthday. Despite the fact that the creator in him is betrayed by the expressive author’s style and the ability to provoke stormy public discussions, Alexey Uchitel has one more hypostasis that cannot be ignored – mentoring. He teaches at VGIK, and also takes young directors under his wing, giving them the opportunity to shoot their own films. And many of these debutants over the past years have themselves become true masters of feature films.

Surname obliges: Teacher and his students “KinoReporter” gathered the wards of Alexey Uchitel for the director’s anniversary.

4

Everyone at least once in his life has heard about the system of Konstantin Stanislavsky. More advanced film and theater lovers also know about the great Russian actor and teacher Mikhail Chekhov. Their methods are often opposed, but in reality everything is much more complicated. “KinoReporter” has figured out the abundance of copyright techniques and their stellar adherents.

How actors are taught: Schools, techniques, theories and approaches From Konstantin Stanislavsky and Mikhail Chekhov to Stella Adler and Sanford Meisner.

5

On the occasion of the Day of Knowledge, KinoReporter decided to recall Russian and foreign artists who, at the dawn of their careers (although often exchanging their third dozen), played schoolchildren. And since the list is long enough, we only focused on the most iconic films.

Call for lesson: 10 stars playing schoolchildren Which of the now living popular actors sat at the desk not only in life, but also in the cinema.

6

Salma Hayek, who is 55 years old, rarely pleases us with her appearance on the screen: the Oscar nominee chooses projects very carefully. But this year you can enjoy the bright acting of the actress. Only in June she lit up in the action comedy “The Bodyguard of the Killer’s Wife”, and in November we are waiting for the new project of the Marvel Cinematic Universe “The Eternals” and Ridley Scott’s crime drama “House of Gucci”. The fiery Mexican woman told KinoReporter about her roles, favorite TV series and unusual pet in an exclusive interview.

“I have a healthy relationship with tequila”: Interview with Salma Hayek A fiery and eternally young Mexican woman – about the benefits of alcohol, her projects and the owl-viewer.

7

On the screens came the comedy “Nefootball” about girls who are forced to prove to everyone, including themselves, that they can play football no worse than men. However, sport in the 21st century simply cannot have a gender identity: this does not correspond to either the spirit of the times or logic. “KinoReporter” has collected Russian films and TV series, where athletic heights are conquered exclusively by women.

The same sex: Beauty, sweat and blood in 6 stories about women’s sports Women catch up and overtake men in a fierce battle for victory – on the small and large screens.

eight

On September 5, 2021, the one and only Freddie Mercury, frontman and vocalist of the rock band Queen, could have turned 75. Sadly, many modern moviegoers got acquainted with the milestones of his biography based on the emasculated biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. He brought Rami Malek an Oscar, but left behind the scenes a lot of interesting details from the bright life of Mercury, next to which Brian Singer’s film seems even more dull than it really is. “KinoReporter” has collected several crazy stories about Freddie, proving that in his past there is enough material for truly extraordinary pictures.

24-hour party-goer: 7 wild stories about Freddie Mercury Princess Diana in a gay club, Michael Jackson’s lama, an altercation with Sid Vicious, and cocaine dwarfs.

nine

The year 2021 will be remembered not so much by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic (here already 2020 cannot be surpassed), as by the natural disasters that have befallen us. It seems that the planet is tired of what humanity is doing to it, and decided to get rid of it. Many began to compare what is happening with the description of the Apocalypse in the “Revelation of John the Theologian.” By virtue of our profession, we drew parallels with Russian and foreign films, many of which now look like predictions.

8 films that predicted natural disasters in 2021 Forest fires, floods and earthquakes in the movies.

ten

Michael Keaton – 70. A respectable man, a respectable age, a respected actor. Although you’ll ask who: who is Michael Keaton? And, most likely, you will hear in response: “Birdman”. Or: “Batman”. Or: “Beetlejuice”. Or something else. Or nothing. But the first three options are the most likely. Because the tops. And between the peaks and around there is basically an abyss. Not bottomless, of course, but the outlines of what is down there are often lost in the fog.

Devil’s Fire: Michael Keaton’s Secret Weapon What Tim Burton saw in Michael Keaton, did not see Tarantino and made the best use of Iñarritu.