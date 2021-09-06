Dogecoin Cryptanalyst: “The question is not whether DOGE will collect $ 1, but when it will happen” | Blockchain24

Prominent cryptanalyst and trader Scott Melker has stated that he expects the price of Dogecoin ($ DOGE) to return to $ 0.35 in the very near future.

Melker’s short term target price for $ DOGE is based on his technical analysis of the DOGE-USDT price charts:

DOGE seems ready to go up to 0.35 again pic.twitter.com/jAdWkI8SgH – Wolf on All Streets (@scottmelker) September 5, 2021

Another cryptanalyst, Justin Bennett, told his over 66,000 Twitter followers that if they already own $ DOGE, they should keep it and not give it up:

Patience is key if you haven’t already. Either lower 0.295 or return 0.31. – Justin Bennett (@JustinBennettFX) September 5, 2021

Another person who is much more optimistic about DOGE than Scott Melker or Justin Bennett is a cryptanalyst known as Altcoin Sherpa who seems to believe that the DOGE price is approaching more than $ 1 in the medium term:

$ DOGE: The question is not whether #DOGE will type $ 1 + This is when … pic.twitter.com/bDTYmrFZri – Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) September 4, 2021

One popular alias Dogecoin analyst and influencer tweeted to over 183,000 followers, essentially saying that if you believe in the passion of the Dogecoin community and love for Dogecoin by Tesla and Space X CEO Elon Musk, then it’s hard not to be optimistic. … on $ DOGE:

Buying Dogecoin is like betting on the DOGE community and @elonmusk. – (@itsALLrisky) September 5, 2021

LunarCRUSH, a cryptocurrency analysis platform for social media, stated earlier that Dogecoin was the # 1 meme-based cryptocurrency in terms of social media volume in the previous 24 hours:

Top 10 meme tokens by 24-hour social volume $ doge #dogecoin

$ shib #shibainu

# 100xcoin

#elongate

$ ass #australiansafeshepherd

# hodl20

$ ban #banano

#poocoin

$ hoge #hogefinance

$ hokk #hokkaiduinuhttps: //t.co/IOXKwBjfFum pic.twitter.com/ – @LunarCRUSH September 5, 2021

On the Bittrex crypto exchange, DOGE-USD is currently trading at around $ 0.3106 (as of 20:20 UTC on September 5), up 3.56% over the past 24 hours, according to TradingView data. From the beginning of the year to the beginning of this year, the DOGE-USD rate has grown by an incredible 6508%.

DOGE-USD YTD Chart (Bittrex) by TradingView

The views and opinions expressed by the author or any people mentioned in this article are for informational purposes only and do not constitute financial, investment or other advice. Investing in or trading crypto assets carries the risk of financial loss.