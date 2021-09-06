El Salvador to roll out 200 Bitcoin-to-dollar ATMs

El Salvador is preparing to enact a law recognizing bitcoin as legal tender. To convert cryptocurrency into US dollars, the country’s authorities began installing bitcoin ATMs, told on Twitter President of Salvador Nayib Bukele.

According to him, the government intends to install 200 ATMs in total, which will allow cash out of bitcoins stored on digital wallets in the Chivo application (translated as “cool”), Bukele wrote on Twitter. He added that in addition to ATMs, 50 special branches will operate throughout the country, which will allow withdrawing and depositing money that will be required for transactions with bitcoins. All of these transactions will be free of commissions, which will save Salvadorans $ 400 million a year for receiving remittances from abroad.

El Salvador’s authorities have promised to distribute to residents of $ 30 in bitcoins

According to the World Bank, such transfers amounted to $ 6 billion in 2019 – about a fifth of the country’s GDP, according to Reuters. Bukele previously said that bitcoin would help speed up money transfers, as well as increase the penetration of banking services among the population. Most Salvadorans now use paper money, 70% of them do not have bank accounts or credit cards, CNBC reported. The President on Monday, August 23, noted that the Salvadorans will be able to appreciate all the advantages of operations using bitcoin from September 7, when the law on bitcoins comes into force. From that time on, users will have access to a personal e-wallet in the Chivo app, which will appear in all app stores. Users will be able to download the application and receive $ 30 in bitcoins for it.

El Salvador was the first in the world to legalize bitcoin as a means of payment

El Salvador’s Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya on Monday, speaking on local television, said the government had allocated $ 150 million to support the conversion of bitcoin into dollars, Bloomberg reports. According to President Buckele, the use of bitcoin as a means of payment will allow accepting payments in cryptocurrency from tourists visiting El Salvador. On June 9, El Salvador became the first country in the world to legalize Bitcoin, Reuters noted. The country’s only currency before Bitcoin was recognized was the US dollar. The Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved a bill according to which bitcoin is recognized in the country as an official means of payment with 62 votes out of 84.

