Elon Musk’s new favorite: Dogecoin’s “wife” grows by 3000% in a day – World news

The insane growth of cryptocurrencies

The cryptocurrency had a certain popularity among investors, but surprised everyone on the last day of summer. On Tuesday, August 31, Wifedoge rose 3294%. And capitalization reached $ 2.32 million, according to CoinMarketCap… Over the past day – from September 5 to September 6 – the cryptocurrency has given about 500% growth.

What is known about Wifedoge

In July last year, we launched a new cryptocurrency – Wifedoge. She was introduced as the “wife” of Dogecoin, but in fact it is his clone. Wifecoin has become a parody of Dogecoin, which in turn is a cryptocurrency meme.

New Favorite Mask

The creators of Wifedoge guarantee that the value of each token will be equivalent to one Dogecoin. In addition, they announced that they would reserve 5% of Wifedoge tokens for Elon Musk. “We will transfer them at the right time, otherwise 5% of the tokens will be permanently blocked,” reads a tweet from Wifecoin.



In fact, the developers of the new cryptocurrenciesNS so confident that they have the endorsement of Elon Musk thanked him for his support on twitter.

Thank you, Elon Musk. I am Wifedoge. Dogecoin’s wife! Now is the fourth launch day on Pancakeswap! Thanks for your tweet, which encouraged Wifedoge. Believe me, soon we will surprise the world’s investors even more. Our team works hard

– reads the tweet.

Is it worth investing in Wifedoge

The financiers explain that these mind-blowing “ups and downs” are caused by manipulations in the cryptocurrency market, so there are significant risks of losing almost all of the invested money. Experts advise investing in Wifedoge only if you are ready to lose this money – after all, although the risks are high, it does not hurt to have an asset in your portfolio that can grow by 3000% per day.