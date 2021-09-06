Emission in the Ethereum network turns negative for the first time

As of September 3, it was -333 ETH.

For the first time, negative emission was recorded in the Ethereum network: -333 ETH. The day before, 13 840 ETH were burned, and only 13 507 ETH were issued. Reported by The Block.

Negative emission became due to the EIP-1559 update. It changed the mechanism for forming the commission using the auction method. The commission now consists of a base commission – the actual cost of gas required to complete a transaction and a fee to miners to speed it up.

In this case, the base commission is burned. Since the activation of EIP-1559, about 193 thousand ETH has been burned, which is more than $ 700 million.

Commission mechanism with EIP-1559 update. Source: Hackernoon.

In the event that the number of burned tokens exceeds the amount of rewards to miners, negative emission occurs. Miner transaction fees totaled 66,159 ETH in August, up from 90,000 ETH in July. At the same time, more than 170 thousand ETH were burned last month.

Around 15% of the ETH burned in August was transaction fees related to activities on the NFT Opensea marketplace.

EIP-1559 is part of the London update, which aims to make it easier for the blockchain to migrate to Ethereum 2.0. The main task of the update is to change the consensus mechanism from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of-Stake.

After the transition to Ethereum 2.0, new blocks will be created and included in transactions not by miners, but by validators-stakers. The throughput will also increase to 100 thousand operations per second (now it is 30 operations per second), and the average commission will drop to a few cents (now it is $ 40.19).

At the time of writing the news, the commission on the Ethereum network was $ 40.19. Source: Bitinfocharts.

As a reminder, Coin Metrics researchers wrote in March that the EIP-1559 proposal would not save Ethereum from high fees. In their opinion, EIP-1559 will not be able to improve the scalability of Ethereum.