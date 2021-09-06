Ethereum Pulls Other Crypto Assets Up, Chainalysis CEO Says | Blockchain24

Chainalysis CEO Michael Gronager says fundamental changes in Ethereum are driving the growth of other cryptoassets, especially in one subsector.

In an interview with Bloomberg Technology, the head of the blockchain data platform explains that Ethereum (ETH) has risen significantly in value over the past few weeks, mainly due to protocol changes and network growth, as well as decentralized finance (DeFi).

“We mainly see Bitcoin … we saw Ethereum grow a lot in the last couple of weeks, and then, about a month ago, we saw more dramatic changes to the Ethereum platform. The network has stabilized [и] improved in many ways. So I think this has contributed to more confidence in Ethereum in general. On top of that, we’ve seen a trend towards growth and development of DeFi … which heats up interest in Ethereum and then Ethereum pulls in a lot of other cryptocurrencies. “

According to DeFi Pulse, the 120 largest DeFi platforms are on Ethereum, highlighting the correlation between the emerging cryptographic subsector and the leading smart contract protocol. DeFi Pulse also shows that the total value of the decentralized financial space is currently at an all-time high, approaching $ 100 billion.

Source: DeFi Pulse

Along with Chainalysis, Gronager is also co-founder of the Kraken cryptocurrency exchange platform. The interviewer notes that Kraken CEO Jesse Powell sees an optimistic future for Bitcoin, predicting a break above $ 100,000 by the end of the year.

When asked if Gronager shares Powell’s same optimistic view of Bitcoin and the entire crypto market, he agrees and adds that $ 100,000 could just be a pit stop before pushing for even higher prices.

“I would say that for most of the more stable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, we are definitely seeing a trend in which they grow from year to year, and sometimes faster than others. Sometimes it is a bull market. Sometimes it is a bear market. A lot of interesting things are building up in the bear market, and this mostly contributes to the new bull market.

So yes, I think we are still in a bull market. I think that by the end of the year we will see over 100 thousand dollars. So I would also be optimistic about this. In the long run, yes, I would probably usually say, “The moon is the limit.” We can also go beyond [100 000 долларов]to see much higher prices for all of these assets. “