Expedition Agartha, Medieval Escape from Tarkov Coming 2022

©

Developers from Matrioshka Games and publisher Wandering wizard announced Expedition Agartha, a brand new first-person multiplayer survival game coming to PC on Steam Early Access in 2022.

Expedition Agartha will take players to the mystical Kingdom of Agartha, a kingdom on the Lost Continent of Mu, full of riches and dangers. The bravest warriors can achieve unimaginable wealth – but only if they survive.

In Expedition Agartha, explorers and mercenaries from all over the world find themselves on the mysterious island of the Lost Continent of Mu. In the depths of the earth, the Secrets of Agartha await their discovery. The game features a hardcore PvP adventure with full loot. Take part in raids, get resources, defeat enemies, complete quests. Players will launch expeditions alone or with up to 3 players.

Key features: