Expedition Agartha, Medieval Escape from Tarkov Coming 2022

Developers from Matrioshka Games and publisher Wandering wizard announced Expedition Agartha, a brand new first-person multiplayer survival game coming to PC on Steam Early Access in 2022.
Expedition Agartha will take players to the mystical Kingdom of Agartha, a kingdom on the Lost Continent of Mu, full of riches and dangers. The bravest warriors can achieve unimaginable wealth – but only if they survive.
In Expedition Agartha, explorers and mercenaries from all over the world find themselves on the mysterious island of the Lost Continent of Mu. In the depths of the earth, the Secrets of Agartha await their discovery. The game features a hardcore PvP adventure with full loot. Take part in raids, get resources, defeat enemies, complete quests. Players will launch expeditions alone or with up to 3 players.
Key features:
- Explore a lost island full of dangers and loot. Meet bandits and animals as you make your way through unfamiliar territory. Discover ancient ruins and ponder the secrets of the present past of humanity.
- Fight in intuitive combat that includes light attacks, heavy attacks, blocks and dodges. This means that every fight is a life-and-death battle based on skills.
- Play together with groups of up to 3 friends and start an expedition. Hunt down other players ruthlessly or form alliances to survive together.
- Collect and equip a variety of medieval weapons and equipment from different warrior cultures to suit your playstyle and aesthetic.
- A competitive match-based experience where death can mean losing everything. A successful expedition offers players great rewards, but death will cost you all of your equipment.
- Play as a filibuster (low risk, small rewards) and go on an expedition with free low level gear without any character development, or play as a mercenary (high risk, big rewards) and bring your own hard-earned gear from quests and skill development.