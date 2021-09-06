Experts explain the bad play of Russia in Cyprus by the hot climate

The match was quite difficult for the Russian players: the national team often sagged in the game, and the Cypriots actively pressed, although they did not have enough class to take advantage of their moments. But, despite the problems in the game, as well as difficult climatic conditions in Cyprus, Valery Karpin’s wards managed to take away the most important three points.

Former coach of Rubin Kazan, well-known coach Rinat Bilyaletdinov in an interview with ! admitted that he was expecting just such a development of events in the match. According to the expert, the decisive factor for success was the fact that Russia was able to score twice at the beginning of the halves.

“The game? Okay, that’s what I was expecting. I understood that there would be no super speeds, it would cost a little blood. Here you don’t need to act quickly, quickly, you just need to do everything. This is not the match. It was important to realize our advantage, which we did. I even guessed right: I said that they would win with a two-goal difference.

There is such a psychological moment: when you feel that you are stronger than your opponent, and you are leading in the score, even if only minimally, but you understand that you can add. This is a dangerous thing – it is important not to allow it in the last ten minutes of the match.

But we scored the second goal on time and calmed the game down. As soon as there are two balls in the opponent’s goal, it already becomes calmer. And if one, then it turns out to be a hassle. It is important that they scored quickly and immediately took control of the game.

Yes, in general, our team had an advantage, but the rival sometimes turned on at speed, and from the side it seemed that he crushed us, strangled us. But on the field it was not so tense – I speak as a player. Sometimes it seems that way, but you are in control of the situation and will not allow yourself to play sloppy. One could, of course, try to pick up the pace, but who knows, maybe that was enough.

For now, it is important that we did not lose to a direct competitor and took our points in the away match. This is an important point. A certain level, class. I didn’t worry, I wasn’t nervous, I didn’t groan, I didn’t gasp, ”Bilyaletdinov shared.

But the former president of Lokomotiv Moscow, Nikolai Naumov, noted that the match for the national team was really difficult. The climate also played a role in this – during the day in Cyprus the temperature rose to 35 degrees.

“You know, I assumed that the match would be very difficult. I thought that we would win even with one goal difference. It’s generally hard to play in Cyprus: I remember how hard it was for us. The climate there is such a greenhouse that there is nothing to breathe! And their glade – it will be flooded with water, and it becomes viscous. There were splashes, the water does not go away.

And obviously our guys didn’t have enough strength: for the last 20 minutes we fought off the Cypriots at random. But it’s good that we scored a quick goal.

With such teams that play five defenders – on defense, it is very important to quickly open an account, because then everything starts to fit into the norm that you planned. And then at the beginning of the second half they scored the second, which also played into our hands. Then we played by the score, but we didn’t have enough strength, ”Naumov said.

One of the heroes of the match was the forward Fyodor Smolov, who for a long time did not receive a call to the national team. The forward chalked up two assists, giving passes to Alexander Erokhin and Rifat Zhemaletdinov. Bilyaletdinov stressed that he really liked Smolov in this match.

“Yes, the defender could have covered Erokhin’s shot there, but it turned out well anyway. It was precisely such an assistant that was missing. Especially the second pass, which he gave to Zhemaletdinov, is simply a grandmaster. It seems that it is easy, but to see the right situation and make the partner understand this movement is not easy. This can help spread the power over seven days and three games. There is an element of distribution of forces, and it worked, ”the expert expressed his opinion.

The ex-president of Lokomotiv expressed a similar idea, noting that the bunch of Smolov and Zhemaletdinov played excellently, but indicated that Dmitry Barinov, who came out with the captain’s armband, was quickly exhausted.

“Barinov looked completely tired. By the way, he is in Lokomotiv too, but he hasn’t looked fresh lately. I think it is not yet functionally ready for the season.

Maybe give him a break, but this should be decided by coaches and doctors. But it is clearly evident that he is not enough for the whole match. He tries to be in time everywhere, but gets tired and by the 60th, 70th minute already squeezed out like a lemon.

In general, the team played well. The locomotives have shown themselves very well. Smolov looked just fine, Zhemaletdinov came out – and they scored the second goal together. In general, this combination, it seems to me, is very promising for the Russian national team. And the newcomer Ilya Samoshnikov came out well. Sharp, good, with a head, thinking. Well done guy, I think he has a good future. We can give our team a solid four, ”said Naumov.

Also, the former president of the “railroad” expressed the opinion that the coaching staff was a little mistaken with the choice of the players who started at the start.

Separately, Naumov singled out Valencia’s midfielder Denis Cheryshev, who played the first half, but failed to distinguish himself with effective actions and was replaced during the break by Zhemaletdinov.

“And here we recall this postulate, which Karpin welcomes and always talks about him: if a player does not play in his club, he will not be able to play for the national team either. Cheryshev gets very little play in Spain, he went out and got lost, dropped out of the game. This is no coincidence.

If the locomotives play well in their club, they look decent in the club too. And it seems to me that it was necessary to make five changes. To release Maxim Mukhin instead of Barinov for the last 15-20 minutes. We could also release Roman Zobnin, and they would have given dynamics in the center of the field – we would not have been strangled like that in the attack. But the coaches know better, they are experienced there – and Nikolai Pisarev, and Karpin, and Viktor Onopko. They know what to do, ”said Naumov.

In conclusion, Bilyaletdinov and Naumov shared their thoughts on the upcoming World Cup 2022 qualifying match with Malta. It will take place on September 7 in Moscow at the Otkrytie Arena stadium, where Spartak plays their home games.

“It is important that there are no tricks with Malta, so that they do not think that they will come and be stunned by the stadium.

But I am calm for these matches. It will be much more tense in games with direct rivals – Slovenes, Slovaks, Croats. Moreover, there is Maribor, a “famous” stadium for us. The decisive match, I believe, will be with Croatia. They will no longer be careful there, because the Croats played in the first meeting so as not to lose, ”Bilyaletdinov said.

“I think that this victory over Cyprus will not affect the match with Malta in any way. There will be a rotation, there will be replacements – Karpin will make three or four, or even five in the starting lineup. Zhemaletdinov can come out from the first minutes. Many can play who has not played. For example, Mukhin will play calmly instead of Barinov.

Therefore, I think that the rotation that Karpin will do will help newer players come out. Of course, we have to beat Malta. Moreover, there will be spectators at the stadium who will drive the team forward. I think that we have to beat them with a goal difference of three or four, ”concluded Naumov.