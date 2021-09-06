Fans will be allowed to travel to UEFA club matches from next week

UEFA will open guest sectors at UEFA club matches from next week. Fans will be allowed to travel to the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League matches, subject to national travel restrictions and requirements. This is reported by the leading European fan group Football Supporters Europe (FSE).

UEFA made the corresponding decision under pressure from fans, who demanded to reduce restrictions and allow them to attend the away matches of their teams in European competitions.

According to the source, the ban on guest sectors will be lifted from next week.

Let us remind you that Russia is represented in European competition by three clubs: Zenit in the Champions League, and Spartak and Lokomotiv in the Europa League.

Zenit will face Chelsea, Juventus and Malmo in the Champions League group stage. Spartak got into the LE quartet with Napoli, Leicester and Legia. Lokomotiv will play against Galatasaray, Marseille and Lazio in the LE group stage.