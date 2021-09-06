Father of Ivan Tkachenko: I don’t go to Lokomotiv at all, the current team is not mine

Father of the Lokomotiv forward who died in 2011 Ivana Tkachenko Leonid Vladimirovich told whether he attends the club’s matches.

“I don’t go to Lokomotiv at all. From the moment the team died in a plane crash, I came to the arena once, and only because it was necessary to give an interview. I served the entire first period and then left. It was almost immediately after the tragedy. I had no time for hockey. Hard time.

The current team is not mine. Yes, I remain a Lokomotiv fan, I wish the club good luck, I want it to become a champion, but this team is not mine. Today’s youth do not remember that Lokomotiv. At the time of the tragedy, they were still children. But that team was unique. A real gang that would probably walk through all the rink. Personalities were collected in it, and they played their own hockey. Kiryukhin Andryukha picked up the masses, Vasyunov was also cool, Galimov was on the rise … I really wanted to see their game. Now there is no such thing. Today everyone plays in the same, primitive way. Because of this, I don’t watch hockey ”, – quotes the words of Tkachenko Sr.“ R-Sport ”.