FCA Warns of Crypto Assets Promoted by Stars Like Kim Kardashian West | Blockchain24

The US TV star posted a paid advertisement for the Ethereum Max cryptocurrency token on Instagram and the head of the FCA issued a warning about the risks of buying cryptoassets promoted by influencers on social media, saying that people with little understanding of the risks buy digital currencies for fear of missing out.

In a warning that appears to have targeted younger investors, the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) warned against “hype” purchases of cryptocurrencies, especially new tokens supported by celebrities, as the tokens could be counterfeit.

“The buzz around them is generating a strong fear of missing out on an opportunity for some consumers who may have a poor understanding of their risks,” FCA chairman Charles Randall said in a speech prepared at the Cambridge International Symposium on Economic Crime on Monday. There is no shortage of stories of people who have lost their savings due to being lured into the cryptocurrency bubble by a get-rich-quick mania, sometimes after listening to their favorite influencers willing to betray their fans’ trust for a fee. ”

According to Randall, a surprisingly large proportion of consumers who buy speculative cryptocurrencies mistakenly believe that they are regulated. He stressed that consumers have no financial protection if they invest in cryptocurrencies, and will not have access to his financial services compensation scheme if they lose their money.

“If you buy them, you have to be prepared to lose all your money,” Randall said, echoing the FCA’s previous warning.

In her talk, Randall cited the American TV star Kardashian West, who was criticized earlier this year for posting a paid ad for a cryptocurrency token called Ethereum Max in her Instagram stories, where she asked her 250 million fans, “Are you guys in crypto ??? ? “. Although the post was flagged as an advertisement, Randall said that Kardashian did not disclose that the token was created just a month earlier by unknown developers.

“Of course, I can’t tell if this particular token is a scam,” Randall said. But social media influencers usually get their money from scammers who help them pump and dump new tokens on pure speculation. Some influencers are promoting coins that it turns out just don’t exist. “

The chairman called for expanding the authority to manage the online promotion of cryptoassets to combat the flow of “problematic content”. He said it is difficult for regulators to stay on the sidelines when consumers, and sometimes very vulnerable people, threaten their financial future. About 2.3 million people in the UK currently hold speculative digital tokens, 14% of which use credit to buy them, putting them at risk of large financial losses.

However, he said the decision about whether to regulate was difficult and could lead to legitimization of cryptocurrencies or give consumers a false sense of security.

“Will FCA involvement lead to a halo effect that creates unrealistic consumer protection expectations?” Randall asked.

He acknowledged that it would take “very careful thought” to develop appropriate regulation. But for now, the FCA should be empowered to take action to suppress misleading cryptocurrency promotions, even if they don’t directly regulate the asset. The FCA expects the Treasury to publish its recommendations after months of consultations on the matter last year.

The FCA chairman also appears to have backed calls from the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, which is made up of regulators from the world’s leading financial centers, to force banks to set aside enough capital to cover 100% of the potential losses if they decide to hold cryptoassets. The proposal is intended to avoid putting the broader financial system at risk if the value of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin suddenly collapses.