Fernando Alonso Lucky I didn’t hit the wall

Fernando Alonso finished sixth at Zandvoort with several overtakes during the race. The Spanish pilot Alpine spoke in detail about the struggle with rivals and summed up the results of the weekend, calling the result deserved.

Question: Are you satisfied with the result of the race?

Fernando Alonso: Sixth place is a better result than we expected. On the first lap, I took a certain risk, because I knew that it was important to win back the position, and after that the whole race I just controlled the condition of the rubber. I’m happy with the way we ran the race.

Q: What’s your best race since returning to Formula 1?

Fernando Alonso: Definitely one of the best. In Hungary, too, everything turned out well. In Zandvoort, we had no idea what would be the degradation of the tires, the team did not have benchmarks of past years, and on Friday failed to drive enough laps to evaluate.

As a result, every five laps we revised the strategy and recalculated how many laps we had to go to the pit stop. There was more communication with the team than in any other race, as the plan was less based on computer simulation.

Question: You were able to win back positions at the start. What was the plan for the first round?

Fernando Alonso: I started from the clean side of the track, the plan was to drive the first corner along the outer radius. I wanted to drive the starting straight without shifting to one side or the other. However, Antonio Giovinazzi had the same plan, he also ended up in the outer radius and blocked me a little. I had to improvise in the second and third turns, but there were a lot of cars, at some point I even drove onto the grass.

The third turn I also decided to drive along the outer radius, and on the way out I managed to maintain a good speed. However, at the exit, they had to slow down to avoid contact with Carlos Sainz. After that, Giovinazzi and Carlos fought with each other until the seventh turn, due to this I was able to win back one position.

In the course of the circle, Esteban hit my car in the first corner, Russell in the second, and Giovinazzi in the sixth. I was lucky that the tire withstood and there were no punctures.

Q: The television broadcast did not show how you almost crashed into a wall in the third turn when attacking Carlos Sainz. Can you tell us more?

Fernando Alonso: Yes, I would like to forget about it, but thanks for reminding me. The moment was very tense. About six laps before the finish line, I tried to overtake Carlos in the first corner on the inside radius. At the last moment, he realized what was happening and began to slow down, but very late – we almost collided. Then, in the third corner, I was too close to him – I blocked the front tires a little and drove wider than the normal trajectory, being ten centimeters or so from the wall. At that moment, I did not control the car, so I was just lucky.

Question: If you qualified fourth, would you be able to finish in the same position?

Fernando Alonso: No. This weekend AlphaTauri was better than us, not to mention Red Bull and Mercedes. In Ferrari, too, were a little faster, as well as throughout the season. We can be happy with the sixth position instead of the eighth or ninth. Rather, this is due to the fact that the McLaren were not particularly fast this weekend. Otherwise, we would have been eighth, ninth or tenth, which corresponds to our fifth position in the constructors’ championship. It is possible that at the end of the season we will be sixth if AlphaTauri improve.

Our speed allows us to count on places from ninth to twelfth. Sixth in Zandvoort is the result of a well-run race. We are capable of reaching the qualifying finals and consistently earning points – this is our goal. We deserve this result and we can be proud of it.

Q: After spending a few overtaking in Zandvoort, you proved that you have become an even stronger driver, despite a two-year absence from Formula 1?

Fernando Alonso: I would not say that. Perhaps, I use some techniques obtained in other racing categories without hesitation. I am satisfied with my racing skills, my battles.

Probably, the speed on one fast lap is not yet one of my strengths, and in qualifying you can add, but points are awarded based on the results of Sunday, not Saturday. Some may regret it, but not me.