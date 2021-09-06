FIFA will analyze reports on the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup Brazil – Argentina

FIFA has issued a statement on the suspension of the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup Brazil – Argentina.

“FIFA regrets the suspension of the Brazil-Argentina 2022 World Cup qualifier, which prevented millions of fans from enjoying the play of some of the world’s most important football nations. The first official reports were sent to FIFA. This information will be analyzed by competent persons from the disciplinary committee, after which a decision will be made, ”the FIFA press service said in a statement.

Earlier, the Brazilian authorities wanted to deport four football players of the Argentine national team, having suspected Emiliano Martinez, Emiliano Buendía, Christian Romero and Lo Celso in crossing the border with violations.

The fact is that all players play for English clubs. And persons arriving in the country from the UK must undergo a 10-day quarantine. The police came to the hotel where the Argentine national team players were, but they had already left for the match. Later, police and migration officials approached the field. The Argentines, after long negotiations, decided to leave the stadium. The match itself was officially suspended, and after a while the Argentine team flew home.