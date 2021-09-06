Former Zenit coach led the Italian national team to a world record

Mancini signed a contract with the Russian club in the summer of 2017. The agreement was for three years, but the Italian spent only one season at Zenit. Under his leadership, for the first time in ten years, the club from St. Petersburg did not manage to get into the top three prize-winners of the Russian championship. On May 13, 2018, the termination of the contract with Mancini was announced, and the next day he became the head coach of the Italian national team.