On the eve of the Italian national football team on a visit played a draw (0: 0) with the Swiss national team in the qualifying tournament for the 2022 World Cup. Thus, Roberto Mancini’s team set the record for the longest unbeaten run – 36 matches.
“Squadra Azzurra” surpassed the achievements of the national teams of Spain (2007-2009) and Brazil (1993-1996). In this segment, the Italians won 29 victories and drew seven times. Throughout this series, the team was led by Roberto Mancini. In the coaching career of the Italian specialist were Lazio, Fiorentina, Inter, Galatasaray, Manchester City, and the last place of club work for him was Zenit from St. Petersburg.
Mancini signed a contract with the Russian club in the summer of 2017. The agreement was for three years, but the Italian spent only one season at Zenit. Under his leadership, for the first time in ten years, the club from St. Petersburg did not manage to get into the top three prize-winners of the Russian championship. On May 13, 2018, the termination of the contract with Mancini was announced, and the next day he became the head coach of the Italian national team.
Mancini made his debut in the Italian national team with a victory in a friendly match over Saudi Arabia (2: 1). On June 1, 2018, also in a friendly match, Scuadra Azzurra lost to the future world champion France (1: 3), and on September 10, 2018, the Italians lost in the Portuguese League of Nations match (0: 1). Since then, Roberto Mancini’s team has never been inferior.
This summer, the Italian national team became the European champion, beating the British in a penalty shootout in the final. In the course of the tournament, Italy forced Turkey, Switzerland, Wales, Austria and Belgium to surrender, in the semifinals – in a penalty shootout – Spain.
The Italians have surpassed the outstanding national teams in their achievement. Romario, Bebeto, Dunga played for Brazil (1994 world champion), then Ronaldo began his career. The Spanish national team with Casillas, Puyol, Xavi, Iniesta won Euro 2008. In the semifinals, the Spaniards beat the Russian national team – 3: 0.
The current challenge for the Italian national team is to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. Mancini’s team leads qualifying group C: 11 points after five matches. The group with Italy also includes teams from Switzerland, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland and Lithuania. On September 8, the new record holders will play a home match with Lithuania.