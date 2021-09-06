From Salma Hayek to Halle Berry: the stars who became mothers after 40

Halle Berry. Photo: instagram.com/explore/tags

The birth of the first child is a special event in life, regardless of age. We have selected several famous mothers who first experienced the joys and difficulties of motherhood only after 40 years.

Eva Mendes

American actress Eva Mendes has long been ranked among the childfree army. She did not hide that the birth of a child is not at all included in her plans. In the rhythm of the actress’s life, there was simply no time for motherhood.

Everything changed when Eve met true love. For a long time she hid an affair with her colleague Ryan Gosling, with whom she starred in the film “The Place Beyond the Pines”.

Three years later, Mendes gave birth to a daughter, Esmeralda, from Gosling.

This came as a surprise to the public, because Eva carefully concealed the pregnancy – the actress almost never left the house.

Two more years later, Eva became a mother again, giving birth to baby Amada.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry calls her late pregnancy a miracle. The actress admits that it happened by accident – during menopause. For the 47-year-old star and her husband Olivier Martinez, the news of the baby came as a big shock.

By the time Maceo’s son appeared, the actress already had a five-year-old daughter, Nala, from ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey. She gave birth to a baby at 41.

Moreover, the beautiful actress herself nursed both children. And even after that, Holly managed to maintain an amazing figure in her years.

Salma Hayek

The ardent Salma Hayek conquered Hollywood during her youth, fought with a Mexican accent, met with the main handsome men of world cinema, but she became a mother only after forty.

Daughter Valentina Salma gave birth at 41 to billionaire François Henri Pinault, with whom they had a passionate affair. The lovers first parted, then converged again, until they finally tied the knot.

The actress admits that compared to herself at the age of 30, she is now more confident and balanced, so only at the age of 40 she was really ready for motherhood.

Kim Basinger

She met her second husband, Kim Basinger, at the age of 40. Colleague Alec Baldwin became the chosen one of the beautiful actress. A year after the wedding, daughter Island was born to celebrities.

Pregnancy for the 41-year-old actress was not easy: severe toxicosis, constant fears and tantrums. The birth of a child was, in every sense, a turning point in the lives of Basinger and Baldwin.

Kim, and before that quite unbalanced, literally began to go crazy, completely fixated on her little daughter.

And if earlier Alec was condescending to his wife’s “jumps”, now her unpredictable behavior began to annoy him. Quarrels became regular. And in 2002 they divorced.

The main object of disputes between the ex-spouses was their daughter, who by that time was not even 7 years old. The division of the daughter lasted until 2008 and, for sure, did not bring happiness to anyone.

