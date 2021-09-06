FTX Launches Cross-Chain Bridge NFT Marketplace for Ethereum and Solana

Users will be able to create non-fungible tokens and sell them.

American crypto exchange FTX has launched an NFT creation service. The founder of the exchange, Sam Bankman-Freed, announced this on Twitter:

He showed the first test non-fungible token on FTX. NFT art has already collected 19 bids. The maximum price at the time of this writing was $ 1100.

Source: FTX

Artists will be able to create NFTs and put them up for sale on the FTX platform. The crypto exchange will charge a commission for the transaction: 5% each from the buyer and the seller.

“All NFTs will support the ETH / SOL cross-chain bridge,” said Bankman-Fried. Crosschain bridge allows two blockchains to communicate. For example, users of cross-chain networks can convert the tokens of one project to the tokens of another directly without intermediaries. Bankman-Freed added that within a few weeks, customers will be able to upload to the platform “external NFTs” – digital artwork that they have purchased from other marketplaces.

The largest volume of transactions with non-fungible tokens takes place on the OpenSea marketplace, according to TheBlockCrypto statistics. In August, the sum of all transactions on OpenSea amounted to $ 3.16 billion – 97% of the total NFT market.

The price of the Solana cryptocurrency increased by 2.96% per day. In August, the token entered the top 10 digital assets in terms of capitalization. Then the sharp rise in the price of Solana was caused by the launch of the NFT “Degenerate Ape Academy” collection on its Solanart NFT marketplace.

Solana token is up 43% in a week. Source: Coinmarketcap.

Crypto music app Audius recently announced an integration with Solana. “More and more NFT creators are choosing the Solana blockchain,” said Audius founder Forrest Browning.

Crypto exchange FTX is also developing the Serum DeFi project, a decentralized exchange and cross-chain trading ecosystem. Serum is based on the Solana blockchain, due to the use of the second level Optimistic Rollup solution, it is compatible with the Ethereum project.

FTX acquired LedgerX last week. Following the merger in October, FTX will receive three licenses to trade derivatives in the United States.

