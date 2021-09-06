Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

The German government has proposed to oblige smartphone manufacturers to support the software of their devices for a long period of time. This is reported by the publication Appleinsider.

The German federal government has begun negotiations with the European Commission to amend proposals regarding the repair and maintenance of smartphones and tablets. The journalists clarified that the European Commission proposes to set the period of support for the software of smartphones and other gadgets within five years, while the representatives of Germany insist on increasing this period to seven years.

In addition to extending service life, the German government is proposing that companies sell gadget parts “at a reasonable price.” Officials believe that in this way it is possible to increase the life of the devices and reduce the negative impact on the environment.

While officials intend to extend the period of software support, members of the DigitalEurope Association are promoting the idea of ​​releasing security updates within three years, functional updates – two years. The journalists clarified that the organization includes such companies as Apple, Google and Samsung. The European Commission is expected to present its proposal on this issue by 2023.

In May, Russia wanted to extend the life of electronics to 10 years. Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko instructed the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Economic Development to work out this issue. The initiative will reduce the amount of e-waste, and the population will reduce the need to buy new goods and recycle old ones.