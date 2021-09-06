Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

IPhone satellite support will only work in certain regions of the world. Reported by the edition 9to5mac.

Journalist Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, explained how the iPhone 13 will interact with satellites to communicate. The gourmet denied the existence of a function that would allow any user to make calls without a cellular connection. According to him, the new option will be intended only for emergencies and in fact, it is impossible to talk about its appearance in Apple smartphones.

“Emergency functions will work only in areas without cellular communication and only in some markets,” – said the specialist. The gourmet noted that in the future the company intends to deploy it in all regions, but this process may drag on for many years. According to the journalist, Apple plans to launch its own satellite constellation to support this option.

“Some have asked me if these new features mean the iPhone can be used as a satellite phone. The answer is no. This will not happen either now, or next year, or ever in the near future, ”the author summed up.

The presence in the iPhone 13 of a function that supposedly allows you to make calls and exchange messages without a cellular connection was previously told by the authoritative insider Ming-Chi Kuo. Rumors about the appearance of satellite communications in Apple smartphones began to circulate back in 2019.