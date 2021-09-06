Gadgets: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Huawei will purchase exclusively 4G-enabled processors from foreign partners. This was reported on Weibo by the famous Chinese insider Digital Chat Station.

According to the source, the Chinese corporation has agreed to purchase processors from the American company Qualcomm. Despite the US bans, the company found a way to purchase components from a foreign supplier and thereby circumvent the restrictions. According to the agreement between the companies, Huawei has the right to purchase only chips without support for fifth generation communications.

We are talking about the unannounced Snapdragon 7315, 8325 and 8450 processors. It is reported that Qualcomm was allowed to supply components to the Chinese IT giant, provided that the chips will not support 5G. Exclusively for Huawei, the manufacturer will release a special series of processors exclusively with support for 4G.

According to the expert, this necessary compromise will allow Huawei to consistently deliver smartphones to the market. Despite the fact that now the fifth generation communication is not widespread in the world, in the future the corporation will have to look for ways to purchase chips with 5G support.

An insider at Digital Chat Station clarified that Huawei has already collaborated with an American company under a similar scheme. Previously, it managed to purchase from Qualcomm the Snapdragon 888 processors without fifth-generation connectivity for its P50 and P50 Pro smartphones.

In late summer, it became known that Huawei had increased the number of components produced in China to reduce its dependence on foreign companies. According to experts, the share of Chinese parts in the brand’s new smartphones is more than 60 percent. Huawei has been under sanctions since May 2019.