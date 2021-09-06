Games: Science and technology: Lenta.ru

Windows 11 beta users have reported problems launching some video games. This is reported by the Windows Latest edition.

Some gamers reported on social media that they were unable to run some old games on the new operating system. Specifically, users reported that they encountered an error when trying to open the first-person shooter Valorant from Riot Games. In case of an attempt to start, Windows displays a message stating that this version of the title requires TPM 2.0.

TPM is a cryptographic processor module required for the correct operation of the next generation Microsoft operating system. After the announcement of Windows 11, the company said that in the absence of this module, it would be impossible to install the OS. In this regard, users suggested that a number of games released before the announcement of the new system would be impossible to install on a computer.

Microsoft drew attention to the messages of enthusiasts. Representative of the company statedthat this error does not appear from the side of the system, but from the side of the title. According to experts, the error is associated with the presence of a special technology in the game that fights against cheaters and requires TPM 2.0 support on the computer. Journalists reached out to the Valorant developers for comment, but did not receive a prompt response.

The authors also emphasized that Valorant is not the only game in which an anti-cheat system is present.

At the end of the summer, Microsoft began warning owners of older computers about the limitations in working with Windows 11. Users whose PCs do not meet the minimum system requirements were asked to return to Windows 10.