Germany 6-0 Armenia, match highlights, 5 September 2021, World Cup 2022 qualifying round

The Armenian national team is striving for a historic achievement – entering the world championship. Command Joaquin Caparrosa held the spring part with shock, having won three victories in the qualifying for the 2022 World Cup. Armenia beat Liechtenstein (1: 0), Iceland (2: 0) and Romania (3: 2). In two out of three meetings, the Armenians seemed to be outsiders, but were able to surprise their rivals. And they became sensational leaders of the group.





The pupil of “Krasnodar” drags Armenia to the World Cup 2022. She has nine points out of nine

The victory in the third meeting of the qualifying stage with Romania was especially valuable for Armenia. In Yerevan, the hosts were losing by the 81st minute, nevertheless, they were able to turn the match over thanks to Barseghyan, who in the 87th minute assisted a partner, and at the end of the meeting realized a penalty.

On September 2, the team of the Spanish coach went to Skopje, where they fought with North Macedonia. In this meeting, Armenia was also not considered a favorite, but demonstrated a fairly high level of play, giving the ball to the opponent and acting as number two. Having played in a draw 0: 0, the Armenians, after four rounds of World Cup 2022 qualification, continued to remain in first place in the group with 10 points. After that, the Caparros team faced the most serious test – a trip to Germany. The game in Stuttgart was supposed to show how ready the Armenian national team is for a confrontation with a top-level opponent.

It quickly became clear that it would be very difficult for Armenia to take away even a draw. Already in the sixth minute Goretska made a soft cast, Gnabry flew into the penalty area and shot tightly into the upper corner of the goal – the goalkeeper did not reach. At the end of the third half, the Germans made the score 2: 0. Attacked with the left flank, and Royce shot into the penalty area – Werner did not reach, but Gnabry came running and shot into the far corner.

The German national team deprived Caparros’ team of hopes of salvation 10 minutes before the end of the first half, when Royce received the ball in the penalty area and delivered an accurate shot to the center of the goal. The score increased to a large one – 3: 0. The last goal in the first half was scored by Werner. After a long cast from Gnabry Goretzka, he fought and made allowances for the Chelsea striker, who shot the goalkeeper at close range.

The second half was not much different from the first. Germany continued to possess the ball, attack and control the course of the meeting. Armenia had problems developing attacks, due to which Neuer actually had no job. Seven minutes after the start of the second half, Kimmich hung from a corner, the ball bounced to the radius of the penalty area, and Hoffman ran over and struck bitingly into the bottom corner of the goal – Yurchenko did not reach.

Germany dominated in all respects, especially in shots on goal – 23: 3. The final score of the match was set Karim Adeyemi, delivering an accurate blow to the bottom corner. After this victory, the German footballers took the clear first place, while Armenia, one point behind, took the second position. The teams have five more qualifying matches ahead. The sensational leader’s tale is over, but Caparros’ team is able to catch on to the seam zone.