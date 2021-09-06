Germany scored 6 goals against Armenia in the selection match for the World Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

The first goal of the match was scored already in the sixth minute, in total, during the first 45 minutes of the meeting, 4 goals were scored

The German national football team defeated Armenia in the qualifying match for the 2022 World Cup. The meeting took place in Stuttgart (Germany) and ended with a score of 6: 0.

The score was opened already in the sixth minute of the meeting, Serge Gnabry sent the ball into the goal after Leon Goretzky’s pass. Less than 10 minutes later, Gnabry scored a double, and 10 minutes before the break, Marco Royce scored the third goal. Timo Werner, first gave an assist to Royce, and then scored himself.

After the break, Jonas Hofman scored, and Karim Adeyemi scored in stoppage time for the match.

This is the second consecutive victory for the German national team after Joachim Loew, who has led the team since 2006, left the German national team. Hans-Dieter Flick is now head coach.

In the last game Germany beat Liechtenstein (2: 0).

Germany leads Group J in the 2022 World Cup qualifier with 12 points in 5 games. Despite a major defeat, Armenia retained the second place, the team has 10 points in 5 matches.