The former leader of Group J, Armenia in the fifth round of selection for the World Championship went to visit Germany.

Game protocol

The German national team in recent years, to put it mildly, has not been impressive. At the World Championships in Russia, the Germans had a terrible group stage, and at Euro 2020 they also hung by a thread of absenteeism from the group and ended up stopping at the very first stage of the playoffs. In addition, the “Bundestim” performed unsuccessfully in the League of Nations. But for her to really face the question of getting to a major tournament, this is too much. To avoid such questions this time, the Germans need to win Group J and qualify for the world championship directly without play-offs. To do this, it would be nice for them to come out on top in the middle of the group stage, displacing the sensational Armenian team from there.

The Caucasian national team, which had never made it to major tournaments before, made an impressive start in the sextet. Three victories in a row, one draw – and the Armenians went to Germany as the leader of the group. However, the wards of Joaquin Caparros could not keep their gates intact for a long time. After the first minute, the guests scored in the attack, where Mkhitaryan missed the target with a sweeping long-range strike, but then the time for the German national team had already specifically come.

The Armenian defense quickly began to sag under the pressure of the “German machines”. In the fifth minute, Kerer was given a head shot – the ball bounced off the crossbar out of bounds. The hosts found a weak spot among the visitors on their right semi-flank, and just from there, on the sixth minute after a pass from Goretzki, Gnabry scored, driving the ball into the left nine (1: 0). Moreover, less than ten minutes later, Gnabry scored a double from the same zone. Royce’s cross came from the left inside zone, no one hit the ball in the center, and Gnabry left Yurchenko out of work in the near corner (2: 0).

The Bundesteam’s large territorial advantage left the guests little chance of success. The Germans felt good on the field and did not suffer. For a while, after attacking fruitlessly and hitting the crossbar with Sane’s efforts, the hosts returned to the practice of scoring goals. In the 35th minute, Royce tried on the role of a striker against the enemy’s goal, closing Werner’s discount by shooting Yurchenko’s frame (3: 0). But the visitors did not keep this score until the break, because in the 44th minute Werner turned Goretzka’s discount into a goal (4: 0).

In the second half, no break happened. The Germans quickly brought the matter to five: Kimmich from the corner on the right, within the framework of the home preparation, supplied the ball to Hofmann, who, from the approaches to the penalty area, packed a gift, questionable for Yurchenko, into the right corner. The guests were saved from the sixth goal by the length of the legs of Gnabry, who on the cross to Sane did not reach the ball in order to adjust it to an empty target.

In stoppage time it was still 6: 0. This flashed the youth “Bundestim”: Adeyemi played a wall with Wirtz and hit the near corner of the goal of poor Yurchenko, who no longer even tried to make a save. The German national team is spectacularly creating a tennis victory and dropping Armenia from the first place, inflicting its first defeat in the current qualifying cycle.

Kirill Ivantsov