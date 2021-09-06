Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Master and Elite AX prices for Intel LGA1700 processors have become known

In the coming months, Intel’s mainstream LGA1700 platform will debut, featuring 12th Gen (Alder Lake-S) Core processors and 600-series mainboards. Two such motherboards were declassified by an Australian online store. He not only confirmed Gigabyte’s intentions to release the Z690 Aorus Master and Z690 Aorus Elite AX models, but also revealed their estimated prices.



Engineering samples of Intel Alder Lake-S in the constructive LGA1700

In foreign stores, motherboards Gigabyte Z690 Aorus Master and Z690 Aorus Elite AX can be purchased for about 572 and 372 US dollars. This is about 10% more than asking for similar solutions LGA1200 with a set of logic Z590. We add that last week, preliminary prices of the older 12th generation Core chips appeared on the Web: Core i9-12900K (F), Core i7-12700K (F) and Core i5-12600K (F).



Prices are in Australian dollars

According to available data, official sales of Alder Lake-S CPU and motherboards will start on November 19. Three weeks before this, the processor giant will hold an Intel InnovatiON event, where it will reveal the characteristics and recommended prices of new products.

A source:

TechPowerUp