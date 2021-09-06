Greenskin Removed from World of Warcraft Character Replica | Games

Blizzard Entertainment has edited a line from one of the World of Warcraft characters to remove the word “greenskin”. An undocumented change was noticed by a dataminer under the nickname Simaia on Twitter.

World of Warcraft has revisited Danath Trollbane’s line to Eitrigg at the Battle of Stromgarde in Arathi Highlands. At the end of the sentence, he uses the word “greenskin” – this expression has been removed from the game.

Twitter users felt that Blizzard changed the phrase due to potentially racist connotations. At the same time, the dataminer himself noted that the expression could have been removed due to possible copyright infringement of Games Workshop, the authors of the Warhammer series. The latter registered the word “greenskin” as part of the franchise – that’s what they call the orcs.

Blizzard previously announced that it would rename Overwatch hero Jesse McCree. This happened amid a scandal of discrimination against women and harassment at Activision Blizzard. The character was named after one of the developers who engaged in sexist correspondence in the studio’s internal chats.