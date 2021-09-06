Harvey Weinstein accused Angelina Jolie of lying

A former film mogul convicted of sexual assault against women said the actress slandered him for the sake of promoting her new book.

Former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for sexually abusing multiple women, said he never harassed Angelina Jolie, writes Page Six.

So he reacted to the revelations of the 46-year-old actress, who told in a new interview with The Guardian that she had to “escape” from meeting with the disgraced movie mogul.

“There has never been any harassment and there has never been an attempted attack. This is a blatant lie and an advertisement for clickbait. You are Angelina Jolie, I am sure that all men and women in the world are interested in you. The whole world is attacking you? It is clear to me that this is made to increase sales of Angie’s book, “Weinstein said, referring to the actress’s new book, Know Your Rights.

Angelina Jolie presented the book “Know your rights” [+–]

In an interview, Jolie, who at 21 starred in Weinstein’s The Vicissitudes of Love, admitted that while working on the painting, Weinstein called her into the room and made unambiguous proposals, but she rejected them, which she then told her first husband Johnny Lee Miller …

“I stayed away and warned people about him. I remember telling Johnny, my first husband, to tell the other guys – don’t let the girls be alone with him,” Jolie shared. According to her, he refused to star in the 2004 film “Aviator” because the picture was produced by Weinstein.

She also revealed that ex-husband Brad Pitt asked Weinstein to produce Killing Them Softly, which was released by Harvey’s Miramax. Jolie was against this:

“We argued over (Weinstein’s involvement). Of course it hurt.”

However, another ex-Pitt, Gwyneth Paltrow, had a very different experience after Weinstein allegedly invited the young actress, then only 22, back to her hotel room and offered to have a massage in her bedroom. She refused and left, telling Pitt about everything, and he warned Weinstein not to try to go to Gwyneth again. At that time, such an act of an aspiring actor could cost him his career, but then Brad was not afraid to confront Harvey.

Pitt’s Plan B productions are currently working on a film about New York Times reporters Jody Cantor and Megan Toohey, who helped defeat Weinstein with their Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting.

Recall, when a sex scandal broke out with the participation of a movie mogul, Queen Elizabeth II deprived him of his knighthood.