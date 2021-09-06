how Kim Kardashian’s mother controlled her intimate life

Kris Jenner is known to actively defend his family brand. At the same time, the new book Dirty Wet Money: An Unofficial Biography of Kris Jenner reveals some of the secrets of the star family. So, it is argued that Chris had a say in the sex lives of her children!

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Jenner carefully observed the intimate life of her heirs. And it looks like some high-profile romances have certainly contributed to the popularity of the Kardashians.

Actress Katie Griffin and journalist Dylan Howardom said in a new book, “Chris and her daughters were best friends. They trusted each other. While the other girls kept their sex lives a secret from their moms, the Kardashian kids knew they could tell Chris anything. Kim was approaching the age when Chris could trust her as a young woman. “

Dirty Wet Money: An Unofficial Biography of Kris Jenner

According to her biography, Kris advised Kim to drink contraception when the star was still a teenager and was thinking about sex. It is noted that Kardashian lost her virginity at the age of 14 with her boyfriend T.J. Jackson and discussed her first sexual experience with her mother in advance. “When I first wanted to have sex, I was almost 15,” Kim told Oprah Winfrey in 2012.

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian

The biography authors also report that Chris carefully coordinated every aspect of her family’s image. Although Kim has always denied that her sex tape with Ray Jay in 2002 was “leaked” on purpose, insiders claim Jenner had a hand in the incident. The video was leaked just six months before Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired, bringing the family a lot of fame.

A shot from the home video of Kim Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend

Kris is also rumored to have influenced everything from her daughter’s relationship to the storylines that unfold on the KUWTK show.

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” screensaver

By the way, Jenner also gave advice to her daughter about the sensational divorce from Kanye West: “During the holidays, Kris told Kim that the situation could not drag on any longer, so Kim officially decided to put an end to it.”

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian