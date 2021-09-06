How to cut your own hair and make a cascade like Jennifer Aniston

Dreaming of a new trendy haircut? We will help you update your image without leaving your home. Many do not know how to cut themselves, but it’s very simple. In the material, we talk about how to cut your hair yourself and make a popular cascade, like that of actress Jennifer Aniston.

Haircut, like that of actress Jennifer Aniston, has long been a classic. The cascade has not gone out of fashion for several years in a row. This type of haircut adds volume and corrects facial features.

To do this hairstyle at home, you need to follow these guidelines:

Divide your hair into four sections and tie it into four tight ponytails at the top of your head. We take scissors and cut hair from each tail, focusing on a short length. We take thinning scissors and we pass them on the tips hair. After that, we dissolve the ponytails. Voila – the cascade is ready!

To keep your hair in good condition, use a balm every time you wash your hair and use a mask for your hair type twice a week. It is also useful to apply a spray on them daily, which will protect them from the negative effects of ultraviolet radiation.

