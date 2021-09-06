I changed my MacBook Pro 2016 to MacBook Pro M1 2020. A whole week has flown by, here are the impressions

In 2016, I bought the top-end at that time MacBook Pro 8/256 GB without a touchbar and after the “old man” in 2012 it was just a delight. For almost five years I have been using my firmware with pleasure, but after the presentation of new poppies with the M1 processor, I began to look at the new product more and more often.

And after a week of testing the MacBook Pro with M1, the desire to upgrade your laptop to this model became obsessive desire…

And so, exactly a week ago, I passed my 2016 combat friend to trade-in and activated a brand new “firmware” with an M1 processor on board.

To say that this is just something amazing is to say nothing.

Speed. Speed? SPEED!



New, perfect.

Inside my 2020 MacBook Pro M1 is Apple’s own M1 processor. It is an energy efficient 8-core chip that houses the processor, RAM, Apple T2 chip, I / O and Thunderbolt controllers.

The main feature of this processor is the minimum signal delay time between the modules located in the processor. That is, all processes access, for example, RAM without unnecessary data copying operations, which directly affects performance, the speed of response to my actions with programs.

Also, the M1 has a dedicated performance controller that finds the optimal processor settings to achieve the required power and conserve battery power, so the laptop’s battery life is fantastic.

In practice, it looks like this: I lift the laptop lid a millimeter, and it has already come out of sleep mode and is ready to work. It’s like unlocking an iPhone – the process happens instantly and takes a split second.

Unlocking with the built-in Touch ID also turned out to be convenient – no need to enter a password, it saves time. A few seconds, but these little things give the feeling of SPEED. I am extremely pleased with the responsiveness and speed of the MacBook Pro with the M1.

Apps come to life and launch instantly. Even games

I used to think that Photoshop was fast on my laptop. Now I understand that it worked simply acceptable…

It takes exactly 2 seconds from the moment you click on the icon to the opening of the workspace. I barely have time to notice the loading screen of Photoshop. Huge photos in RAW can be zoomed, moved and edited in individual areas without brakes and freezes. I’ve come to terms with them over the years on the 2016 MacBook Pro, but it’s much more enjoyable to work without them.

Yes, Photoshop has already been updated and supports the M1 processor. Maybe before, when it was launched through the built-in Rozetta emulator, the speed was not so impressive, but I did not find it.

I have not worked with the video yet, but I am sure that the “bug” will not disappoint. By the way, the Google Chrome browser also supports the M1 processor, and, according to the subjective opinion, sites load much faster than on my previous MacBook.

Games. I am so accustomed to playing on consoles, fortunately there is a PlayStation and Xbox, that for several years I have not thought of trying to use my laptop for this.

But then he could not resist the temptation, and installed Wasteland 3 on a MacBook. An excellent turn-based RPG in a post-apocalyptic world, somewhat reminiscent of Fallout 2.

The game was released on August 27, 2020 and is relatively fresh. The action takes place in the snowy state of Colorado, so that snow constantly flies on the screen, combined with juicy textures, a robust processor load. By default, the game started at medium graphics settings, but I have a top-end MacBook, so the settings were immediately changed to maximum.

Stuck in the game for a day and never once felt that the laptop was not coping. Locations are loaded quickly, the picture does not lag even during fierce battles. Yes, after an hour of play, the laptop starts to rustle slightly with coolers and becomes warm, but everything is within normal limits.

On the last MacBook, this game did not start at all for me.

Autonomy: all day and half of the evening



The new MacBook gets a new cover: I bought a plastic case in the nearest Mvideo store for 1990 rubles. Practice shows that it perfectly protects aluminum corners from scratches and dents. Well, I pasted it with stickers that came from Aliexpress and were lying around for a year unnecessarily.

I have nothing to add to the subheading. THIS MACBOOK CANNOT BE DISCHARGED.

The previous Mac had 700 charge cycles and had 6 hours of battery life. The new firmware does not consume the charge at all – today I took it off charge at 7.30 in the morning, now it is already 13 o’clock, and the battery discharged only 16 percent and I still have 84 in stock.

And this despite the fact that from 7.30 the laptop is not just turned on, but I work on it.

Two words about the TouchBar

He is there.

Are you still wondering if you should upgrade your MacBook?



Amazing performance thanks Apple.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to get rid of your outdated MacBook and grab a new, awesome laptop with an M1 processor on board, this is the sign. If you think that nothing will change much, there will be no performance gain, and in general, my MacBook 2016/17/18/19 is still very much nothing, I assure you that it is not.

After working on the new “firmware” for several hours, you will understand what the real speed, high-speed performance, and you will know all the greatness of Apple. I still cannot get enough of my new working tool, which will be a faithful assistant for many years. After all, the potential of the M1 processor is enormous, and Apple has not yet used it to its full potential.

Today, prices for the top-end MacBook Pro 13 ″ c M1 start at 119,990 rubles for the version with 8 GB of memory and 256 GB SSD. For most of you, this memory will be more than enough for many years.

In the next couple of years it will be even faster, even better and more convenient. I’m glad to be a witness and direct participant in these improvements and to be able to experience the full power of the MacBook Pro with M1. Even if he is flying now, what will happen next?

Join us, we’ll see together.

