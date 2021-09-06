I still don’t understand why Apple has given up on iPhone chargers.

This is not so much an article as a moment for reflection.

An interesting statistic was published at the beginning of the year. Charger sales have skyrocketed in Russia by as much as 6 times. They should have stabilized, but something suggests that nothing has changed significantly.

It is obvious (and actually confirmed) that the iPhone was the main reason for this movement. More precisely, Apple’s initiative to exclude chargers from all sold smartphone models.

Almost a year later, there is one very big question for her.

Why was this done?

This growth is scary.

That is, people are buying more chargers than before in order to solve the problem with the lack of a block in the iPhone package. Alas, there is no specific digital data, but the fact itself suggests negative thoughts.

Apple’s goal is in fact absolutely adequate, there are no questions about it. A huge number of charges have accumulated over two decades of the development of the smartphone industry.

Someone has a whole box of them. Most have one or two spare at least. All this is often trite thrown away, especially the old, five minutes less useless “blocks” for 5 watts. It turns into electronic garbage, littering the planet and the environment.

Yes, such people do not need charging with an iPhone. They should attach their own. But…

Where to?

What has Apple done to make iPhone buyers personally feel that the company cares about themselves and about the environment at the same time?

Maybe Apple signed up to recycle its old chargers and launched a reward program for new iPhone buyers who donate outdated blocks? No.

Maybe Apple has launched a program to exchange old chargers for one or two powerful and new ones in order to motivate the people and benefit the owners and the planet at the same time? No.

Maybe Apple at least announced that it would start accepting recycling charges just like that and made some kind of campaign out of it? At least turned the chargers handed over into a percentage discount on the purchase of one new, but powerful unit? No.

Almost a year later, the only thing Apple did was to remove the chargers themselves from the kit. Everything. This is not an environmental concern. Increased block sales seem to whisper: it’s about money.

The iPhone, meanwhile, still comes with a cable that falls apart after a few years. Why haven’t they been replaced with wicker (and obviously more wear-resistant) models until now, although these are the ones that fit perfectly with the new iMac?

Isn’t this a concern for the environment? Dead, shabby cables are now not the same “e-trash”?

People buy chargers for a variety of reasons. Someone simply does not have them, or they need more. Someone wants to take a more powerful block, since these were also released from Apple last fall. Some corny take in reserve along with the device – they say, suddenly it will be needed. Or corny “finishing off” them a set for participation in promotions, installments or credit conditions.

But this is not the fault of the people. This is a problem that Apple has created and exacerbated. She put weak blocks in the iPhone kit for a very, very long time. And when she came to her senses, she finally cut down the conveyor after a year and a half, preventing many people at least to get an improved 18 Watt model instead of the measly 5 Watt “free”.

And now Cupertino is actually cutting money from new bushes. And instead of a good, adequate environmental message, their entire initiative is perceived as hollow and empty. Many expected that after the step of excluding charges, some kind of continuation would follow.

But his No…

If such an increase in quantitative terms is recorded in the future, then Apple’s environmental strategy clearly failed. As a result, about the same amount of garbage accumulates, is thrown away anywhere. Only buyers suffer. One day it will shadow the entire initiative – because the Western media will not be stingy with expressions for the sake of clicks, when it will be exactly one year since the decision came into force.

Until this moment, there are only a few weeks left. Let’s see how Apple prepared for it. Most likely, we will hear some figures at the next presentation in the fall. It is necessary to somehow work as a PR in advance.

But it would be better to just launch some kind of initiative. We would collect our old charges, give one powerful and new one. And at least it would be clear what all this is for. If this, of course, was not done only for the sake of money.

