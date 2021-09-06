“I will take Camano out of Guinea if Lokomotiv contacts me”, Dmitry Selyuk reports – Football

Football agent Dmitry Selyuk announced his readiness to help Lokomotiv in the return of midfielder Francois Camano from Guinea to Russia.

The selection match for the 2022 World Cup between the national teams of Guinea and Morocco will not take place today due to a military coup in the country. Kamano cannot leave Guinea yet.

“I had similar situations. There was, of course, not a military coup; the action took place in Ivory Coast. And in Africa it is almost impossible to close the borders, so you can always find a way out.

For example, Nigeria was closed at one time, some guys moved by bus to Benin and flew away from there. If I say now where and which person crossed the border, it would not be entirely ethical. I am sure this issue can be resolved. You just need to turn to those people who can help Lokomotiv and Francois. I will say this, if Lokomotiv turns to me – I will take Kamano out of Guinea!

Even, to put it simply, now nothing was moving because of the pandemic. People traveled through other countries. If everything is closed in Guinea, you can fly through the neighboring state. Move into it by car or bus. Yes, and Kamano earns so much that the issue is solved very easily: give a little money and he will be taken out as you like and wherever you like. For Lokomotiv, the main thing is not in parts, ”Selyuk said.

The real madness is not in Brazil, but in Guinea! The military overthrew the president and closed the borders, Loko cannot return Kamano