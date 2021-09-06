“I won’t say another word about the Russian national team until the task is completed. And now it is either very good or not at all. ” Genich about criticism of Karpin’s team – Football

Match TV commentator Konstantin Genich said that he decided not to discuss the game of the Russian national team anymore.

“The feeling that now about the national team is either very good, or not at all. Therefore, I came to the conclusion that I will not say a word more about the national team. At least until the task is completed [в отборе]… Because it is meaningless – your words can be misinterpreted and misinterpreted in one way or another.

By the way, after the match I was on two broadcasts at once – on Match TV and Match Premier – but, apparently, people do not want to hear or listen at some point.

Honestly, I am still slightly shocked by the reaction I received. All the time they are presenting that, they say, you did not tell Cherchesov this, that there was bad football, there was no result, but you allegedly always excused Cherchesov, always defended him and said that the main thing is the result, and the coach himself decides who is needed and what is needed …

But at the same time, no one quotes words from the air [после матча с Кипром], which, probably, really need to be translated and chewed in order to put people in their ears.

That there was no criticism of the head coach Karpin, at least from my side, either in terms of the chosen tactics, or the chosen line-up, or how the national team started the match and how then it choked. On Twitter, there was only a reaction to the ending of the match. That’s all, ”said Genich.

“Karpin only lacks a nimbus for mass support, judging by the mood of the audience.” Genich about the “terrible game” tweet