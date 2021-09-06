In Cyberpunk 2077, they found a secret message from the developers at a location that cannot be reached in the usual way

Cyberpunk 2077 is a massive action RPG filled with dozens of secrets. Some of them have already been found by users. For example, they found an NPC playing a tune very realistically on a guitar, and robots playing cards. And now a user of the Reddit forum under the pseudonym Feeltherush2132 has shared his find. With the help of a bug, he got to a location where access was denied, and found a secret message from the developers.

As proof, the player posted a video. His footage shows Feeltherush2132 on the roof of one of the skyscrapers. He jumps to a nearby building, and at this moment an inscription appears on it “Good job”… There are two chests with epic quality items next to the message.

Message left Senior Job Designer for CD Projekt RED Philipp Weber, as he admitted on a personal microblog: “Yes, by coincidence it was me too. There was a bug that some players could drive a car onto the roof in my quest. It would be easy to prevent this, but it’s always nicer to make it “official” and say, “Good job,” when people are creative, as in this case, so I added an award. “…

In The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Philip Weber realized a similar secret, what he is about told in March this year.