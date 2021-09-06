in Google Play and App Store arranged a new distribution of paid games and applications

©

Freebies from Google Play and the App Store continue in September. A new distribution of paid games and applications has begun in digital stores. You can get good mobile hits on smartphones and tablets that you might not have shown interest in earlier because of the price. The promotion is limited in time, so some offers may close in a few days.

13 games of different genres and 6 applications took part in the distribution.

Free games and applications for Android:

Theme Solitaire Tripeaks Tri Tower PV is a slightly insane fusion of Theme Tower construction and solitaire, should guarantee an interesting gameplay.

Buff Knight Advanced is a 2D pixel RPG where the main characters are in constant motion. Players will have to go through a lot of challenges, monsters and bosses.

Everybody’s RPG: Reborn is an old-school RPG with pixel graphics and endless levels, with PVP and a deep hero leveling system

BUMGINEER is a funny RPG clicker about an unfortunate scientist who is stuck in a time loop and is trying to save the world from the apocalypse.

World War 3 – Tower Defense is a complete strategy game that will present a possible scenario of the Third World War.

Hero Z is a top-down action game that will take you to 2043, when humanity was faced with a dangerous virus. The remnants of humanity have to fight every day against zombies and dinosaurs.

Rogue Hearts is a modern take on the rogue-like and dungeon crawler. Players will have to guide their squad through dangerous trials in search of hidden treasures.

Dungeon999 is a simple dungeon crawling game with exactly 999 floors of content.

The English Times app is a specialized program that teaches you the times in English.

Reminder Pro app is a simple application where you can set and customize reminding for all occasions.

Artista Impresso app – you can take pictures in the style of 19th century paintings.

Free games and applications for iOS: