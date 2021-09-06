Intel Alder Lake motherboards lit up in Australian store – slightly more expensive than their predecessors

The first motherboards based on the Intel Z690 chipset for the upcoming Alder Lake-S processors have appeared in the range of one of the Australian retailers. Finding shared network informant momomo_us… These are the Z690 AORUS Master and Z690 AORUS Elite AX boards from Gigabyte.

Motherboards for Intel Alder Lake-S processors will be equipped with the new LGA 1700 processor socket, and will also receive support for the new DDR5 RAM standard and the new PCIe 5.0 bus. However, the product descriptions indicated by the Australian retailer contain very different specifications.

So, LGA 1200 is indicated as a socket for new products, which is used by the current generation of Rocket Lake-S processors. In addition, the description indicates support for DDR4 memory, which, according to earlier rumors, should be present only in models based on Intel’s mid-range and entry-level chipsets, but not in the flagship Z690. In general, the technical characteristics of the new products are very similar to those of the current generation motherboards based on Intel 500 series chipsets.

Based on this, we can assume that this is a temporary “stub”, which the retailer will edit closer to the official announcement of the new generation of devices by Intel. Nevertheless, the seller has already indicated the expected cost of new products. The retailer valued the Z690 AORUS Master at 768.9 Australian dollars, which corresponds to 573 US dollars and is $ 20 more expensive than its predecessor on the Z590 chipset. For the Z690 AORUS Elite Ax, the seller has stated a price tag equivalent to $ 327.