Internet: Internet and mass media: Lenta.ru

The popular messenger WhatsApp will no longer support some of the devices that the company considers obsolete. This information is contained in the published updated user operating system requirements.

The document says that from November 1, WhatsApp will not run on smartphones with Android 4.0.4 and iOS 9. According to RIA Novosti, this means that millions of users around the world who are still using these operating systems will are deprived of the ability to use the application.

The messenger recommends that the owners of such devices either update the operating system, or at least save private chats in order to use the correspondence in the future.

Meanwhile, ordinary users will be able to ignore the rules for using the WhatsApp messenger. We are talking about the controversial user agreement released on January 8th. It said that the messenger will begin to share user data “with the entire family of applications” of the corporation Facebook. The number of data that the messenger was going to transfer included information about geolocation, as well as the installation and removal of programs belonging to Facebook.