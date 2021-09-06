Investors discussed the prospects for bitcoin and the likelihood of a cryptocurrency pump from Microstrategy

Many members of the crypto community believe that the path for further growth is open for BTC.

The most capitalized cryptocurrency – bitcoin – started a new working week with a sideways movement. As of 08:13 (Moscow time), BTC is trading at $ 51,627. The maximum value of bitcoin in 24 hours, according to the CoinMarketCap resource, is fixed at $ 51,918, the minimum is at $ 49,538.

Bitcoin chart. Source: TradingView

Against the background of the sideways movement of bitcoin at the beginning of the week, members of the crypto community decided to share their forecasts for the cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Predictions

Analyst Lark Davis believes that growth is ahead of BTC. He drew attention to the fact that bitcoin managed to gain a foothold above the $ 50 thousand level.

This situation, according to many participants in the crypto community, opens the way for cryptocurrency to further growth. In particular, the potential of a positive movement in the breakout of the level was seen by a popular trader in the crypto community, leading a microblogging under the nickname John Wick. He noted that the next stop for BTC could be the $ 55,000 level.

PlanB analyst agreed with the positive outlook for bitcoin. He drew attention to the fact that the signals of the S2F forecasting model developed by him indicate the prospects for BTC growth above $ 100 thousand by the end of 2021. Recall that the scheme involves calculating the probable trajectory of the movement of a cryptocurrency, based on the data on the rate of inflow of digital assets into the market, taking into account the analysis of the patterns of its behavior.

Many members of the crypto community drew attention to the similarity of the current behavior of bitcoin with the trajectory of movement of the cryptocurrency before updating the maximum value at $ 64,863 in mid-April 2021. According to investors, BTC is currently preparing to go into growth.

However, not all members of the crypto community see the prospects for further positive movement of bitcoin. For example, an analyst running a microblogging under the nickname Mr. Whale, considersthat the chances of BTC breaking through the $ 100K level in the near future are zero. In his opinion, there is a dump ahead of bitcoin (an organized fall in the asset rate). Mr. Whale suggested that the crypto industry could face a BTC sell-off by Microstrategy.

As a reminder, the company is the largest bitcoin investor. As of September 6, 2021, under the control of Microstrategy, according to buybitcoinworldwide, are BTC worth $ 5.4 billion (105.085 BTC). To prepare the dump, according to Mr. Whale, indicates the transfer of a part of bitcoin to a limited liability company, with the help of which the organization will be able to sell the cryptocurrency without the need to submit a report on the operations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

